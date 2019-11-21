Honolulu Acting Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto appears before grand jury for 3 hours

Honolulu Acting Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto spent roughly three hours before a grand jury in U.S. District Court today and emerged with little to say to reporters.

Nadamoto said he cannot provide details of what federal prosecutors asked him, citing the ongoing investigation, but did say that he would need to appear again.

U.S. attorneys who won public corruption convictions against former Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, former Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Katherine Kealoha, have now turned their attention to possible wrongdoing by Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro and others in the Prosecutor’s Office.