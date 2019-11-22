Brick Fire Tavern to open 2nd location in Kaimuki

Brick Fire Tavern is expanding to Kaimuki.

The trendy pizzeria and bar, which started in 2016 at 16 N. Hotel St. in Chinatown, is planning to open a second location early next year on Waialae Avenue.

“Kaimuki is a great food destination and we want to be a part of it,” said owner Matthew Resich. “It’s the right market for our product. Basically we picked a great food block. There’s a collection of great quality restaurants that pay attention to the type of ingredients they’re serving and craft they’re specializing in. We’re very into sourcing quality ingredients and not cutting corners. Kaimuki seems to be a great fit for that.”

He is hoping to start doing business at the new 2,000-square-foot location at 3447 Waialae Ave. in January. He declined to disclose total investment in the new restaurant. In a building permit filed with the city, the value of construction is listed as $300,000.

The company currently has 16 employees, and plans to add another 16 to 20 people at the Kaimuki eatery, which will have an expanded drink and food menu that will include small plates and oven-baked pastas.

“We’re excited to continue with our love and passion for pizza and sharing that with a larger audience,” Resich said.