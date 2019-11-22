Kauai outage to affect Kokee residents

The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative is shutting down power in the Kokee area this afternoon to allow crews to cut trees threatening power lines along Kokee Road.
The emergency outage will last about an hour from about 2:30 p.m. and affect about 200 customers in the area, a KIUC spokeswoman said.
Crews are taking preemptive measures because the trees look like they could pose a hazard due to the strong winds today, the spokeswoman said.
Trimming of the trees will also help prevent an outage during the Kauai Old Time Gathering, a festival on Sunday in Kokee.
