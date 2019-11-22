Medical examiner identifies woman killed in Makakilo hit-and-run

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 39-year-old pedestrian killed in Wednesday’s hit-and-run in Makakilo as Puanani Borreta of Kapolei.

The deadly collision occurred on the southbound lanes of Makakilo Drive. Police said a dark-colored truck struck a woman later identified as Borreta near Palailai Street.

The driver fled the scene.

Borreta was taken to a hospital where she died.

Police said she was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision.

The vehicle that struck Borreta is described as possibly a commercial or utility-type truck with white lettering and compartments on the side of the bed. Police said there may be possible damage to the headlight area.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is urged to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at 723-3413.