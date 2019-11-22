comscore Off the News: Possible challenge to TMT in Palma; Be alert for airline CHAOS | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Possible challenge to TMT in Palma; Be alert for airline CHAOS

  • Today
  • Updated 6:37 p.m.

La Palma, part of Spain’s Canary Islands, is not as high as the mauna, and not even free from potential protest; Deadlocked in contract negotiations that began in January 2017, the union representing Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants announced this week that members have voted to authorize a strike. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Kahuku wind farm is too big; Sending aloha to Tagovailoa; Filter media reports

Scroll Up