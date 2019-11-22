Kokua Line: Rental pact can be verbal, but details must be clear to both parties

An oral agreement normally creates a month-to-month tenancy; an oral agreement for a fixed term may not exceed one year in duration, the guide says. Read more

Question: I have been living with a friend in her parents’ house (they don’t live here). I don’t have a written lease, but we did agree that I would live here for a year and would help out with the upkeep and pay minimal rent. Does it have to be in writing?

Answer: No. “Rental agreements between landlords and tenants are legal in both written and oral forms,” according to the “Handbook for the Hawaii Residential Landlord-Tenant Code.”

An oral agreement normally creates a month-to-month tenancy; an oral agreement for a fixed term may not exceed one year in duration, the guide says.

“While oral agreements are more easily reached, exact promises and details should not be neglected. Problems often arise when promises are made, but are not clearly spelled out,” it says.

If the tenant is responsible for yardwork, for example, the landlord and tenant must understand the requirements, even if they are not written down. How often should the lawn be watered? Is the tenant required to trim the hedges or just mow the grass? Who provides the tools?

As for rent, in a month-to-month tenancy, the landlord may raise the rent after giving the tenant 45 days’ written notice, according to the guide, which is published by the state Office of Consumer Protection. Read it at 808ne.ws/ltg.

Q: Do you know somewhere I can donate clothing that will be free for the taking, not sold? I am proud of a major weight loss and have women’s clothing to donate. This is casual clothes and work clothes, all in very good condition.

A: Yes, one place is the Institute of Human Services, where “100 percent of donated items go directly to IHS clients, free of charge,” according to its website.

We followed up with Executive Director Connie Mitchell, who said your donation would be welcome at the Kaaahi Women & Family Shelter, 546 Kaaahi St. Mark your donation “women’s clothing, plus size” for ease in sorting.

Other readers can find IHS’ “wish list” at 808ne.ws/ihs.

Q: Regarding the anti- scam tips (808ne.ws/ 1120col), what do they mean by over-sharing?

A: By over-sharing, the IRS means posting personal information on social media that could unintentionally help identity thieves. “Information about past addresses, a new car, a new home or even your children” can help identity thieves pose as you or someone you post about, the IRS says in Publication 4524, “Security Awareness for Taxpayers.”

Posting every detail about a baby’s birth, for example, including the child’s and parents’ names, exactly where and when the child was born and other identifying information could raise the risk the baby’s identity will be stolen and used to commit credit card fraud or other financial crimes.

Q: Since Thanksgiving is so late this year, will the city leave the Christmas lights on longer?

A: No. The Honolulu City Lights celebration will run from Dec. 7-29, according to the city website. The holiday light display on the Honolulu civic grounds and throughout downtown generally kicks off in early December, and this year is no different.

For more information about the parade route, parking, etc., see 808ne.ws/lights.

Mahalo

My husband and I had shopped at Times Supermarket in Kaimuki. As soon as we pulled into our garage, he realized that he had left his wallet in the shopping cart. We immediately turned around and rushed back to the store, feeling quite pessimistic. Imagine our surprise and relief to find that an honest person had found the wallet and turned it in at the Customer Service counter. To that person we say thank you very much, and may your good deed return to you many times over! — A grateful couple

