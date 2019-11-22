comscore Ferd Lewis: Water issues increase pressure for new stadium | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Water issues increase pressure for new stadium

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:33 p.m.

With each passing month, building the successor to Aloha Stadium becomes more of a flat-out race against time than just a by-the-numbers process. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Nov. 21, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 22, 2019

Scroll Up