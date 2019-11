Chaminade (21-8, 15-6) will close the regular season on Saturday at home against Holy Names. Read more

Rachel Reedy led the Chaminade women’s volleyball team with 11 kills, followed by Annah Rivera’s 10 as the Silverswords defeated Academy of Art 25-17, 10-25, 25-19, 25-18 on Thursday at McCabe Gym.

The Urban Knights (12-17, 9-12 PacWest) were led by Sadie Emery’s 12 kills.

Chaminade (21-8, 15-6) will close the regular season on Saturday at home against Holy Names.