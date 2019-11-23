3 killed in early morning Kauai crash

Speed appears to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash that killed three people, including two teen boys, this morning in Anahola, Kauai police said.

About 12:20 a.m., a 20-year-old man was driving a gray Toyota pickup at a high rate of speed southbound on Kuhio Highway when the truck crossed into the oncoming lane, hit a guardrail, and came to a stop upside down near Whalers General Store, police said.

The driver and the two boys, both 16 years old, died at the scene. Two other occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release the identity of the victims.

Mayor Derek Kawakami said in a statement that the entire island is mourning alongside the family and loved ones of those killed.

“There are no words that can properly express the sorrow and emptiness that many of us feel about this morning’s heartbreaking tragedy that took the lives of three of our very own young men who had their whole lives ahead of them,” Kawakami said.

Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck said in a statement that he was saddened and offered condolences and prayers to those affected by the crash.

“It is important for everyone in our community to work together towards healing and preventing future traffic accidents,” he said.

Kuhio Highway was closed for about six hours in both directions while police investigated. A police investigation is continuing.

Volunteers with a grief counseling service, Life’s Bridges, are assisting with the families of the victims.