Man threatened woman with machete, club in Haleiwa, police say

A 53-year-old man was arrested after he threatened a partner with a wooden club and machete in Haleiwa, police said.

The man was arguing with a woman, 59, when he threatened her with the weapons about 11:10 a.m. Thursday, police said. The woman felt her life was in danger and had an order for protection against the man until 2034.

Police said the man left after the threat, but was located nearby and arrested for investigation of first-degree terroristic threatening.