No tsunami expected following Alaska quake

No tsunami is expected after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake occurred off the Aleutian Islands, Alaska this afternoon.

The trembler occurred at 2:54 p.m. Hawaii time at a depth of about 16 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was located about 52 miles east-southeast of Adak, Alaska, about 2,300 miles away from Honolulu.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not issue a message for the event and no current warnings, watches or advisories are in effect.