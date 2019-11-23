Tipsters help Kauai police nab theft suspect

Tipsters helped Kauai police nab a suspect in two thefts last month at Kukui Grove Center.

The 47-year-old man was arrested late Friday afternoon for investigation of fourth-degree theft in connection with two incidents that occurred within an hour of each other on Oct. 25 at Longs Drugs and Times Supermarket. The man was later released on $1,000 bail for one count of fourth-degree theft. Police are continuing to investigate.

Police said the man was captured on surveillance footage closely following a customer at Times about 7:30 a.m. Oct. 25 before grabbing a wallet from the victim’s bag and hastening to the exit. About a half-hour later, the same man was seen on surveillance footage entering Longs Drugs while wearing sunglasses.

A customer told police the man was following her closely before grabbing her wallet from her handbag and running out the door.

Kauai police were able to identify the man after posting a request on social media on Wednesday for information about the suspect. Police received several tips in response.

“We wish to thank the public for their swift response and help in identifying the suspect,” Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck said in a statement. “We appreciate the efforts of our officers, the community, and all involved. We also continue to encourage the community to remain vigilant with your belongings, keeping a close eye on them at all times, and to be aware of any suspicious activity while shopping.”