comscore Editorial: Pesticide use penalty | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Pesticide use penalty

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

This week’s $10 million finding against Monsanto Co. for illegal usage and storage of a banned pesticide is sure to reignite concerns over the handling of powerful pesticides here. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Seek alternatives to Marine Corps’ sea wall

Scroll Up