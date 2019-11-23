Hawaiian monk seal ‘Makoa’ found dead on north shore of Oahu

Recently weaned Hawaiian monk seal RL36, also known as Makoa, died earlier this month on the north shore of Oahu, according to NOAA Fisheries.

NOAA Fisheries said Makoa was found dead Nov. 9 and officials were unable to identify his cause of death from examination and initial necropsy results. Officials did not identify the beach where he died.

“Tissue samples will be examined further to look for causes of death that could not be detected during the necropsy, and we will provide an update once we receive the results,” NOAA Fisheries said in a statement.

Local elementary school children gave the nickname “Makoa,” which means fearless or brave. He was born to R5AY or Honey Girl.