comscore Ferd Lewis: Can University of Hawaii football team put stop to San Diego State and its running back success? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Can University of Hawaii football team put stop to San Diego State and its running back success?

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Can UH retire the Aztecs’ enduring running threat, a big step toward winning their first MWC division title? Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Nov. 22, 2019
Next Story
Scoreboard - Nov. 23, 2019

Scroll Up