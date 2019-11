The Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team opened its season Friday night with a 52-42 win over Multnomah at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. Read more

The Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team opened its season Friday night with a 52-42 win over Multnomah at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

The Vulcans (1-0) were led by Allie Navarette, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Erykah Campbell led the Lions (1-2) with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

HPU volleyball sweeps on senior night

Perla Escobar had 17 kills and nine digs as the Hawaii Pacific women’s volleyball team (19-11, 15-7 PacWest) swept Holy Names on Friday 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 at St. Francis’ Gym.

Mariah Leal and Lauren Sera had eight kills each for the Hawks (3-24, 2-19 PacWest).