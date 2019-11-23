comscore No. 1 Saint Louis trounces Mililani to advance to state Open Division title game | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 1 Saint Louis trounces Mililani to advance to state Open Division title game

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

Defense defined Saint Louis’ latest conquest as the Crusaders continued their pursuit of a fourth straight state championship and set up a familiar duel in the final. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Nov. 22, 2019
Next Story
Scoreboard - Nov. 23, 2019

Scroll Up