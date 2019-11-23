GAME DAY BLOG: Trip to Mountain West title game on the line as Hawaii hosts San Diego State

Editor’s Note: This blog will be updated during the game. Bookmark this page and refresh for updates.

7 p.m.

Another stop for the Warriors. They take over for the third time, leading 7-0 with the ball at the 7 with 4:16 remaining in the first half.

6:45 p.m.

Two SDSU drives, two UH stops.

The Warriors take over at their 2, leading 7-0 with 13:31 left in the first half.

6:40 p.m.

The Warriors take a 7-0 lead into the second quarter.

The Warriors have had the ball only once, but they kept possession for 8 minutes, 30 seconds.

The Aztecs will have a first-and-20 from their 49 when the second quarter begins.

6:22 p.m.

Cole McDonald lofts an 8-yard scoring pass to Jason-Matthew Sharsh in the right corner of the end zone to cap a 15-play, 92-yard drive and give the Warriors a 7-0 lead with 3:43 left in the first quarter.

6:15 p.m.

Hawaii holds, takes over at its 8.

6:05 p.m.

Hawaii wins the toss, elects to defer choice until the second half. SDSU will receive the kickoff to start the game.

And the Warriors are in the all-black uniforms.

Pregame

Can Hawaii run against the Mountain West’s best defense?

Will the Froot Train make an appearance?

Answer coming up in five minutes.

—

In the biggest game since joining the Mountain West in 2012, the Warriors play host to San Diego State at Aloha Stadium.

A crowd of about 25,000 is expected.

The Aztecs already have claimed at least a share of the West Division title. But tonight’s winner will get to represent the West in the Dec. 7 Mountain West title game.

The Warriors have one of the nation’s top passing attacks. The Aztecs have one of the best defenses.