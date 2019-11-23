GAME DAY BLOG: Trip to Mountain West title game on the line as Hawaii hosts San Diego State

Editor’s Note: This blog will be updated during the game. Bookmark this page and refresh for updates.
7 p.m.
Another stop for the Warriors. They take over for the third time, leading 7-0 with the ball at the 7 with 4:16 remaining in the first half.
6:45 p.m.
Two SDSU drives, two UH stops.
The Warriors take over at their 2, leading 7-0 with 13:31 left in the first half.
6:40 p.m.
The Warriors take a 7-0 lead into the second quarter.
The Warriors have had the ball only once, but they kept possession for 8 minutes, 30 seconds.
The Aztecs will have a first-and-20 from their 49 when the second quarter begins.
6:22 p.m.
Cole McDonald lofts an 8-yard scoring pass to Jason-Matthew Sharsh in the right corner of the end zone to cap a 15-play, 92-yard drive and give the Warriors a 7-0 lead with 3:43 left in the first quarter.
6:15 p.m.
Hawaii holds, takes over at its 8.
6:05 p.m.
Hawaii wins the toss, elects to defer choice until the second half. SDSU will receive the kickoff to start the game.
And the Warriors are in the all-black uniforms.
Pregame
Can Hawaii run against the Mountain West’s best defense?
Will the Froot Train make an appearance?
Answer coming up in five minutes.
—
In the biggest game since joining the Mountain West in 2012, the Warriors play host to San Diego State at Aloha Stadium.
A crowd of about 25,000 is expected.
The Aztecs already have claimed at least a share of the West Division title. But tonight’s winner will get to represent the West in the Dec. 7 Mountain West title game.
The Warriors have one of the nation’s top passing attacks. The Aztecs have one of the best defenses.
