Man, 21, arrested after drinking beer, punching driver on city bus

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Waipahu on Saturday after he punched a city bus driver who told him not to drink beer on the bus, police said.
Police said the man entered the bus about 4:40 p.m. and after he was told not to drink beer, he punched the 30-year-old driver, causing injuries to the man.
The rider fled, but was located about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Pahu Street and Farrington Highway.
He was arrested on suspicion of interference with the operation of a public transit vehicle and two outstanding warrants.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.