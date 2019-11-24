Man who died after Waipahu moped crash identified

A 55-year-old man died after a single-moped crash last week in Waipahu, police said.
The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man today as Primo Nicolas, of Honolulu.
Police said Nicolas was heading town-bound on a bike path behind Leeward Community College about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday when he lost control and hit the pavement.
He was not wearing a helmet and sustained head injuries. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries, police said.
Speed may have been a contributing factor, police added.
It was the second non-traffic-related fatality this year on Oahu.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police department’s Traffic Division at 723-3413.
