Multiple suspects at large after violent night on Oahu

Honolulu police are searching for multiple suspects after several violent incidents on Saturday night.

About 10:50 p.m. Saturday, two men, ages 18 and 23 years old, were robbed at gunpoint in Salt Lake by a masked man who took their property and fled in a vehicle.

A short time later, police found the gunman’s vehicle unoccupied. Police opened a first-degree robbery investigation.

Afterward, between 11:50 p.m. Saturday and 12:10 a.m. today, a 35-year-old man was shot during a kidnapping attempt in Kalihi. He told police he managed to get away while the suspects fled.

Police said the man was shot in the back and was in serious, but stable condition. A parked vehicle was also set on fire, but police did not say how the blaze was connected with the previous incident.

Police said the victim did not know the suspects and the incident appeared to be random.

Responding officers opened investigations for second-degree attempted murder, kidnapping, first-degree robbery, and first-degree arson.

Finally, at about 12:05 a.m. Saturday, several armed males drove up to a 24-year-old man in Hawaii Kai and demanded his vehicle, police said. The suspects fled in both the man’s vehicle and the vehicle they arrived in. Police did not describe the weapons or the suspects. A first-degree robbery investigation was opened.

Police did not say whether any of the cases were linked.