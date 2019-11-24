Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of announce­ments to help you know what’s going on:

>> “Shop Small Maui” campaign: Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday, a day that will be highlighted this year on Saturday by the “Shop Small Maui” campaign. Maui’s Office of Economic Development, in partnership with the Maui Chamber of Commerce, is sponsoring the campaign, which is intended to encourage residents and visitors to support shopping locally this holiday season. There are more than 250 merchants participating in “Shop Small Maui,” many displaying a “Shop Small Maui” poster outside or inside their businesses. “Shop Small Maui” welcomes small businesses owned and registered in Maui County to join the campaign throughout the year by signing up online at www.shopsmallmaui.com. For more information, contact OED Business Development Specialist Tokie Ogawa at 270-7415.

>> Seabury Hall-iday: Seabury Hall’s first Seabury Hall-iday: “Holiday Lights for Charity” event on Friday, Dec. 6, from 5-7 p.m. Tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m., cocoa and cookies, pictures with surfin’ Santa, stories with Mrs. Claus, winter-ful decorations and holiday musical performances by the school’s band, chorus and Hawaiian ensemble. Seabury Hall students will team up to decorate buildings on campus, and the public will be invited to vote for their favorite by making a donation to a local nonprofit. Admission is one canned or boxed nonperishable food item for the Maui Food Bank. Seabury Hall is at 480 Olinda Road in Makawao. Free parking is available at Oskie Rice Arena, 521 Olinda Road.

>> Office of Council Serv­ices will be closed Monday for a staff development program. Anyone who needs assistance that day should contact the office of Council Chairwoman Kelly King at 270-7108.

>> Maui Planning Commission on Tuesday at 9 a.m. will consider a proposal that it be the accepting agency for the final EIS in support of an amendment from light industrial to hotel for the proposed Windward Hotel, a 200-room hotel on approximately 5.17 acres of land in the Maui Business Park II Subdivision at 778 Haleakala Highway. Meeting is at the planning department, 250 S. High St., Wailuku.

>> Immigrant Services Division for the county is changing its walk-in service day in Wailuku from Thursdays to Wednesdays, starting Dec. 4. Walk-in service will be available 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Wailuku office accepts appointments on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. For more information, call 270-7791.