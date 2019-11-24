Back in the Day on Maui

Recalling Maui’s near and distant past, compiled from Honolulu Star-Advertiser archives. Read more

20 YEARS AGO …

Maui County Council meetings are shown live on cable television for the first time through Akaku: Maui Community Television.

Akaku already had been showing the meetings by tape delay.

But Council President Pat Kawano said the live broadcast “brings local government directly to the people” by providing better access for the public.

The meetings are shown on cable channel 45 in Central and East Maui, channel 3 or Molokai and Lanai and channel 6 in West Maui.

30 YEARS AGO …

More than 100 people turned out for an informational meeting on a proposed cable that would carry electricity to Oahu from the geothermal plant on Hawaii island.

State Energy Administrator Maurice Kaya said the state was concerned about energy shortages and its dependence on oil.

The state Department of Business and Economic Development awarded a contract to ERC Environmental and Energy Services Co. to develop a master plan for geothermal development in Puna on the Big Island.

Among the opponents of the cable was Hawaiian activist Charles Maxwell, who said, “The whole idea of geothermal is insulting to the Native Hawaiians.”

50 YEARS AGO …

The Wailuku Hotel is being sold to Maui Management Inc. for about $1.5 million and will be converted to medical offices, it was announced.

Maui Management is the business arm of the Maui Medical Group, whose members will relocate to the hotel’s main building.

The Wailuku Hotel included a seven-story, 100-room building constructed in 1965 by Robert Ching, former executive vice president of Honolulu Iron Works, at a cost of about $1 million. The hotel property included other buildings with 18 rooms and about 50,000 square feet of land at High and Main streets.

60 YEARS AGO …

Valley Islanders helped county Chairman and Executive Officer Eddie Tam celebrate his 60th birthday with a luau at the Kahului National Guard Army. Tam, born in November 1899 in Makawao, at the time was the nation’s only Chinese “mayor.”

Tam attended Makawao and Wailuku elementary schools, then graduated from St. Anthony’s Boys’ School in 1916. His first job was as a clerk, bookkeeper and secretary at Baldwin Bank in Kahului. In 1927 he joined the joined the staff of Sen. Harold W. Rice.

An accomplished athlete when he was young, Tam played competitive tennis and as Maui executive hit the golf links every Wednesday afternoon. He claimed to be the only golfer in the world who putted backhand.