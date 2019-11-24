comscore Skywatch: Venus, Southern Cross to grace Hawaii skies in December | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Skywatch

Skywatch: Venus, Southern Cross to grace Hawaii skies in December

  • By Chad Kalepa Baybayan and Emily Peavy, ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center of ­Hawaii
  • Today
  • Updated 9:44 p.m.

As the days get progressively shorter in the winter season, observers will be able to start stargazing as early as 6:30 p.m. Immediately after sunset, Venus, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible. Read more

