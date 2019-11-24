comscore Ferd Lewis: Warriors keep their promise and will return to Boise | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Warriors keep their promise and will return to Boise

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:01 a.m.

Trudging off the blue turf after being blasted 59-37 at Boise State last month, University of Hawaii running back Miles Reed yelled a defiant pledge to anybody who would listen. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 23, 2019
Next Story
Scoreboard - Nov. 24, 2019

Scroll Up