Scoreboard – Nov. 24, 2019

TODAY
BASKETBALL
>> College men: New Orleans at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.
>> College women: Bank of Hawaii Classic—Utah vs. Texas-San Antonio, noon; Texas Southern at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.; games at Stan Sheriff Center.
SURFING
>> World Surf League: Hawaiian Pro, 8 a.m., at Sunset Beach.
TENNIS
>> College women: Stanford vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m., at Big Island.
MONDAY
BASKETBALL
>> College men: Maui Jim Maui Invitational—Georgia vs. Dayton, 9:30 a.m.; Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State, noon; Kansas vs. Chaminade, 4 p.m.; BYU vs. UCLA, 6:30 p.m.; games at Lahaina Civic Center.
