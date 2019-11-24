comscore Winning a moving experience for Solomon Matautia, University of Hawaii defense | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Winning a moving experience for Solomon Matautia, University of Hawaii defense

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

How much did Saturday night’s victory over San Diego State mean to the Hawaii football team? Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 23, 2019

Scroll Up