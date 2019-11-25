Armed suspect takes gold chain from man in Waipahu

Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery in Waipahu Sunday night.
Police said two male suspects, one armed with a handgun, demanded a 36-year-old man’s gold chain at about 8:10 p.m.
The suspect fled with the chain in a vehicle and allegedly fired two gunshots in the air. No injuries were reported.
There are no arrests at this time.
