Firefighters responding to brush fire near Kapolei Walmart

The Honolulu Fire Department dispatched three units to a fight a brush fire near the Walmart in Kapolei this morning.
The blaze was reported in an area behind the store at 91-600 Farrington Highway at about 8:50 a.m.
Additional details will be released as they become available.
