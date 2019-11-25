Ice Cube, Marshmello and Migos to perform on Oahu

The Dream Weekend that drew nearly 27,000 hip-hop fans to Aloha Stadium last holiday season has a sequel.

A year and a day after Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and Sublime played the venue, the bill will feature another rap icon and two hot acts of a more recent vintage.

Ice Cube will perform at the stadium on Dec. 28, joined by hip-hop/trap trio Migos and enigmatic electronic music DJ Marshmello.

Cube was one of the founding members of gangsta rap forefathers N.W.A, whose meteoric rise with the 1988 album “Straight Outta Compton” (and equally rapid flame-out) was immortalized in the 2015 biopic of the same name. Among the group’s hits were the title single, “Gangsta Gangsta” and “Express Yourself.”

The last of those was written and rapped solely by Cube, a precursor to his departure in 1989 over financial matters. He immediately carried his success over to his solo career with a string of platinum albums and hits such as “It Was a Good Day,” “Check Yo Self” and “Pushin’ Weight.”

Over the past 30 years, Cube has also established himself as a bona fide movie star, with the hit films “Friday,” “Barbershop,” “Are We There Yet?” “Ride Along” and “21 Jump Street,” as well as hit sequels to all.

Last year he released his first album since 2010, the well-received and politically overt “Everythang’s Corrupt,” featuring the title track and “Arrest the President.”

Migos — featuring members Quavo, Offset and Takeoff — is one of the biggest hip-hop acts to emerge in the past few years, best known for its 2016 Lil Uzi Vert collab “Bad and Boujee,” which topped Billboard’s Hot 100, and “MotorSport,” which features female rap powerhouses Nicki Minaj and Cardi B (Offset’s wife).

Marshmello, who mostly appears wearing a marshmallow-shaped helmet, is best known for the chart hit “Happier” featuring Bastille, which has sat atop Billboard’s dance/electronic chart for 61 weeks (yes, really) and was recently named the genre’s No. 1 song of the decade. Other hits by Marshmello include “Wolves,” featuring Selena Gomez, and “Silence,” featuring Khalid, both of which also topped the U.S. dance chart. He took his popularity to even higher heights this year by performing a concert in the video game “Fortnite Battle Royale.”

The ticket prices and sales date will be announced shortly. Like last year’s Dream Weekend, there will be VIP cabanas and tables available for purchase as well as regular seating.