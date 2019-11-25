Vehicle accident closes stretch of Highway 19 on Big Isle

Both lanes on Highway 19 near the 47 and 47 mile markers north of Kohala on Hawaii island are closed today due to a vehicle accident, police said.
The Hawaii Police Department issued a notice of the road closure at about 6:35 a.m. The lanes are expected to remain closed for approximately four to six hours.
Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.
