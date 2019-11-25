Editorial: Expanding Hawaiian Memorial Park

Service Corp. International is nothing if not persistent. It’s been 10 years since the state Land Use Commission ruled against its proposal to expand Hawaiian Memorial Park into conservation land, a ruling applauded by Kaneohe neighbors who protested the plan. Read more

Service Corp. International is nothing if not persistent. It’s been 10 years since the state Land Use Commission ruled against its proposal to expand Hawaiian Memorial Park into conservation land, a ruling applauded by Kaneohe neighbors who protested the plan.

Now the Texas-based company has addressed some of the legal concerns by persuading the city to change the area’s urban boundary, and by adding buffer areas.

Neighbors still oppose the new LUC petition — but may face a higher hurdle to clear this time.

Protection from dawn to dusk

Mayor Kirk Caldwell has signed a bill into law that extends city lifeguard hours from sunup to sundown. Currently, Honolulu Ocean Safety oversees 200 miles of coastline up to a mile offshore, with lifeguard hours at most beaches starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m.

Supporters say the switch is needed as nearly 20% of ocean emergencies occur outside of the set hours. In all, there were nearly 2,150 rescues last year.

Slated to start in July 2021, the longer guard periods will be phased in — based on spots with the highest incident and injury figures.

In the meantime, be careful out there in hours near dawn and dusk.