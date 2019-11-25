comscore Editorial: Expanding Hawaiian Memorial Park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Editorial: Expanding Hawaiian Memorial Park

  • Today
  • Updated 6:59 p.m.

Service Corp. International is nothing if not persistent. It’s been 10 years since the state Land Use Commission ruled against its proposal to expand Hawaiian Memorial Park into conservation land, a ruling applauded by Kaneohe neighbors who protested the plan. Read more

Previous Story
Column: PGV, HELCO can develop hydrogen use

Scroll Up