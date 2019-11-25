Joseph Gray, Grayson Murphy win XTERRA Trail Run worlds

Joseph Gray from Colorado Springs, Colo., and Grayson Murphy from Salt Lake City, Utah, won the 12th annual XTERRA Trail Run World Championship half-marathon titles Sunday at Kualoa Ranch in Kaaawa. Read more
