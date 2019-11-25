comscore Joseph Gray, Grayson Murphy win XTERRA Trail Run worlds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Joseph Gray, Grayson Murphy win XTERRA Trail Run worlds

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Joseph Gray from Colorado Springs, Colo., and Grayson Murphy from Salt Lake City, Utah, won the 12th annual XTERRA Trail Run World Championship half-marathon titles Sunday at Kualoa Ranch in Kaaawa. Read more

Television and radio - Nov. 24, 2019

