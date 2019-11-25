Joseph Gray, Grayson Murphy win XTERRA Trail Run worlds

Joseph Gray from Colorado Springs, Colo., and Grayson Murphy from Salt Lake City, Utah, won the 12th annual XTERRA Trail Run World Championship half-marathon titles Sunday at Kualoa Ranch in Kaaawa. Read more

Gray posted a time of 1 hour, 20 minutes, 59 seconds en route to his record-tying fourth win in a row in the event, and fifth overall, the most ever. This was Murphy’s first race in Hawaii, and she had a winning time of 1:33:44.

Sage Canaday from Boulder, Colo., and Mauricio Mendez from Mexico City finished second and third for the men. Nicolas Escobar from Honolulu was the top local finisher, finishing fourth.

Kailua’s Polina Carlson and New Zealand’s Mel Aitken finished second and third for the women.