Rainbow Wahine volleyball moves up in RPI

Hawaii’s hope of hosting in the postseason got a little push today with the Rainbow Wahine moving to 11 in the Ratings Percentage Index, the computer-generated computer system used by the NCAA to rate strength of schedule and seed the national tournament.

The NCAA traditionally has awarded teams with RPIs of 1 to 16 hosting duties for the first and second rounds of the tournament. Hawaii has not hosted a subregional since 2013.

The Rainbow Wahine (24-3, 12-2) clinched the Big West title with last week’s victories over Cal State Northridge and Long Beach State, the last matches of the regular season. It earned Hawaii the conference’s automatic berth in the NCAA.

The 64-team tournament field will be announced on Sunday. Hawaii has put in a bid to host with first-round matches likely on Friday, Dec. 6, and the second round on Saturday, Dec. 7.