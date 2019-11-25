Virginia Tech stuns No. 3 Michigan State at Maui Invitational

LAHAINA >> A projected top-five title matchup in the 2019 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was wrecked on Day 1 of the tournament with Virginia Tech’s 71-66 upset of No. 3 Michigan State today.

The Hokies (6-0), one of the youngest and smallest teams in the country, shot from outside exceptionally well (10-for-21, 47.6 percent), to give first-year Tech coach Mike Young an exceptional victory.

“Proud of our team. We tried our best to adhere against an exceptional Michigan State team,” said Young, a former 17-year head coach at Wofford College. “I thought we kept them out of the paint. Easier said than done. Such length and size in there.”

The Atlantic Coast Conference team built a 10-point second-half lead and overcame the Big Ten’s Spartans (3-2) and their more vocal fan base in the Lahaina Civic Center. Tech responded down the stretch when the margin shrunk to a point with 1:15 remaining.

Redshirt freshman forward Landers Nolley II poured in 22 points, including a huge 3-pointer for a 68-64 lead with 47.5 seconds remaining and the Hokies hit enough free throws in the final seconds to stun the Spartans, whose only Maui championship came in 1991.

MSU All-America point guard Cassius Winston picked up two quick fouls and struggled to seven points, two assists and three turnovers.

“I’ve said this for 20 years, upsets happen, and that’s no insult to them, but it is an upset,” Spartans coach Tom Izzo said. “The 3-point shot and the foul trouble, and we did both, along with a lot of missed layups.” He apologized to his team’s traveling fan base for the showing heading into a consolation semifinal game against Georgia.

Virginia Tech made its second all-time appearance in the event, and first since 1985, when the field was just four teams.

In the first game of the day, Dayton (4-0) of the Atlantic 10 routed Georgia (4-1) of the Southeastern Conference, 80-61. Dayton faces Virginia Tech for a spot in Wednesday’s championship. No. 4 Kansas, which faces host Chaminade at 4 p.m., is favored to advance from the other side of the bracket.