Hawaii woman wins over $1M from Las Vegas slot machine

A Hawaii resident hit a jackpot totaling $1,098,478 during a visit to Fremont Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The woman parlayed a $5 spin into the major prize on Saturday playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune slot machine. The winner requested to remain anonymous.

Saturday’s win marks the second jackpot scored by a Hawaii resident visiting a Boyd Gaming property in Las Vegas within the last two months, according to the news release.

On Oct. 7, a Hawaii visitor hit a $930,000 jackpot at Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel.