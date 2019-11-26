Honolulu Fire Department warns of phone scam

The Honolulu Fire Department today warned the public that a false solicitor has been asking residents for monetary donations by phone.

HFD is not affiliated with the solicitor and does not solicit donations, according to spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant.

It is not the first time soliciting scams have used the department as a guise. Last year, scammers called Oahu phones from a toll-free number soliciting donations for HFD firefighters and their families.

“It’s the same thing that happens every so often,” said Seguirant. “We’re not a part of that and we just want the public to know.”

Residents receiving such solicitations are advised to gather information about the caller and determine whether or not any services are legitimate. If residents feel their safety is at risk, they should call the Honolulu Police Department via 911.