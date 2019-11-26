Man, 22, seriously injured in stabbing at Kalihi bus stop

A 22-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing in the Kalihi-Palama area late Monday.

The victim was found at a bus stop fronting Honolulu Community College at 904 Dillingham Boulevard just before 11:50 p.m., according to Emergency Medical Services.

Paramedics treated the victim who sustained a stab wound to his back and took him to a hospital in serious condition.

There are no arrests at this time.