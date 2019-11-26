Police search for suspect after man, 67, robbed on Kalihi street

Honolulu police launched a first-degree robbery investigation of a 67-year-old victim in Kalihi late Monday.
Police said a male suspect approached a man on a street and used an unknown object to threaten him about 11 p.m. Monday. Police did not disclose the street name.
The suspect allegedly took property from the victim and fled.
A description of the culprit was not immediately available.
There are no arrests at this time.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.