Retired Honolulu police officer charged with attempted sexual enticement of minor

A retired Honolulu police officer pleaded guilty in federal court today of attempted sexual enticement of a 13-year-old boy.

James Dean Kalani Goeas, 63, of Waipahu was found to have participated in online chats and text conversations with an undercover agent who posed as a 13-year-old male.

During those conversations, which took place in March, Goeas arranged to meet with the agent at Maukalani Park with the intent to engage in sexual activity.

Goeas was arrested on site at the meet up location on March 24, and condoms and lubricating gel were found in his vehicle.

While he was not charged with engage in unlawful sexual activity, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported in October that Goeas admitted that, while still employed with the Honolulu police, he had sex multiple times with a 15-year-old boy he met online.

“These prosecutions demonstrate our continued commitment to holding those who attempt to sexually exploit our young people responsible for their egregious behavior. We will continue to seek justice in these cases to the fullest extent of the law,” said U.S. Attorney Kenji Price for the District of Hawaii.

Goeas’ sentencing is scheduled for April 9, 2020, before Senior U.S. District Judge Helen Gillmor.