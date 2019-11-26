Salvation Army providing free Thanksgiving meals

The Salvation Army will be providing about 5,000 Thanksgiving meals through annual meal events at locations statewide, including the 49th annual Thanksgiving Meal at Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall in Honolulu for approximately 2,000 guests.

“We encourage those in need of a meal who can’t attend our annual events, please reach out to The Salvation Army Corps in their community,” said Major Jeff Martin, divisional leader for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands.

A complete list of locations can be found at thanksgivinghawaii.org. Those on Oahu may contact The Salvation Army Family Services Office at 808-841-5565.

———

KAUAI

Hanapepe

Wednesday

The Salvation Army Hanapepe Corps

4465 Puolo Road, Hanapepe

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lihue

Wednesday

Kauai War Memorial Convention Center

4191 Hardy St.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

OAHU

Honolulu

Thursday

Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MAUI

Kahului

Wednesday

University of Hawaii Maui College

Pa’ina Cafeteria Dining Room

310 W Kaahumanu Ave.

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

HAWAII ISLAND

Hilo

Thursday

Aunt Sally Kaleohano’s Luau Hale

799 Piilani St.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kailua-Kona

Thursday

Jackie Rey’s Ohana Grill

75-5995 Kuakini Highway

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sign up at The Salvation Army Kona Corps or at Jackie Rey’s Ohana Grill. Delivery of plate lunches for elderly and shut ins are also available. Call (808) 326-2330 to request a meal to be delivered.

North Hawaii Island

Thursday

Each year, The Salvation Army Honoka‘a Corps delivers Thanksgiving meals to those in need in North Hawaii Island with the help of local community partners and volunteers.