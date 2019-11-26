Salvation Army providing free Thanksgiving meals

The Salvation Army will be providing about 5,000 Thanksgiving meals through annual meal events at locations statewide, including the 49th annual Thanksgiving Meal at Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall in Honolulu for approximately 2,000 guests.
“We encourage those in need of a meal who can’t attend our annual events, please reach out to The Salvation Army Corps in their community,” said Major Jeff Martin, divisional leader for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands.
A complete list of locations can be found at thanksgivinghawaii.org. Those on Oahu may contact The Salvation Army Family Services Office at 808-841-5565.
———
KAUAI
Hanapepe
Wednesday
The Salvation Army Hanapepe Corps
4465 Puolo Road, Hanapepe
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Lihue
Wednesday
Kauai War Memorial Convention Center
4191 Hardy St.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
OAHU
Honolulu
Thursday
Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MAUI
Kahului
Wednesday
University of Hawaii Maui College
Pa’ina Cafeteria Dining Room
310 W Kaahumanu Ave.
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
HAWAII ISLAND
Hilo
Thursday
Aunt Sally Kaleohano’s Luau Hale
799 Piilani St.
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Kailua-Kona
Thursday
Jackie Rey’s Ohana Grill
75-5995 Kuakini Highway
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sign up at The Salvation Army Kona Corps or at Jackie Rey’s Ohana Grill. Delivery of plate lunches for elderly and shut ins are also available. Call (808) 326-2330 to request a meal to be delivered.
North Hawaii Island
Thursday
Each year, The Salvation Army Honoka‘a Corps delivers Thanksgiving meals to those in need in North Hawaii Island with the help of local community partners and volunteers.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.