Letters: Pronounce ‘Molokai’ correctly; Fossil-fuel companies lied; Fed up with Trump

We always enjoy Cheryl Tsutsumi’s “Hawaii’s Backyards.” In a recent column featuring Halawa Valley on Molokai, she pointed out the correct pronunciation of the island (“Cultural hike on Molokai teaches Hawaiian history,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 17).

For many years the media and general population have added an additional syllable and okina, incorrectly pronouncing and changing the meaning of our beloved island, much to the consternation of Molokai kupuna and others.

It is correctly pronounced with three syllables: Mo-lo-kai, not Mo-lo-ka-ee. Its meaning is “swirling or twisting ocean waters.” Newscasters and musicians have perpetuated the mistake throughout the years and even Mary Pukui recognized the error made in the Hawaiian dictionary too late after its publication.

Language is ever-evolving but it’s important to honor the original meaning and correct pronunciation of ‘olelo Hawai‘i. Next is the correct elocution of Honolulu, Kaimuki and Wahiawa, all three very often mispronounced.

Kai Lokahi

Kula, Maui

Fossil-fuel companies lied about their impact

A recent commentary (“Fossil fuel companies deserve lawsuit,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Nov. 17), and letter (“Develop comprehensive plan on climate change,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 15), addressed the current wave of lawsuits against major oil companies, which have caused much of the climate crisis and have also spent millions, over decades, spreading doubt about it.

Their disinformation has been very effective. Today only 17% of Americans understand that almost all climate scientists believe global warming is happening.

Under development since 2003, attribution science has analyzed all carbon emissions since the late 1700s, and can calculate the share for which each company existing today is responsible.

We know which companies knew that fossil fuels would cause this crisis, which lied to us, and how much each has emitted.

Now we just need to decide what compensation each city, county and state deserves from the companies that are continuing to make Earth unable to sustain the life we know. We’re working on that.

Brodie Lockard

Kailua

To save the planet, start with our own practices

The ongoing protests worldwide by hundreds of thousands of people can be spent more productively.

How many of these protesters actually do simple everyday tasks that minimize their own waste? From plastics to leftover foods to gas-guzzling vehicles, are we to believe that every single one of these protesters are truly “green” in their own personal lives?

Also, they make it seem that climate change is solely the government’s fault, when the politicians are just a chosen few compared to the population — chosen meaning they were voted in by the public.

Littering has always been illegal with fines and penalties if caught. Net fishing has been banned for many years. Yet it is still used in international waters or illegally within U.S. coastal waters. Laws will not change pollution that leads to climate change. It is the practice of going “green” in everyone’s own lives that can save the planet.

As they say, “Think globally, act locally.”

Han Song

Kaneohe

More roads paved, so fewer potholes filled

Carol Ching wrote about a conversation with a former member of a city pothole crew who said the goal of the city is to give the “impression” it’s working for the people (“Potholes, sand cleaning raise city-care questions,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 21).

I can assure you city pothole crews are doing actual work by filling actual potholes properly.

However, the number of potholes being filled has decreased drastically, from a high of 51,953 in 2015 to 19,396 in 2018, thanks largely to the city’s aggressive repaving program. This unprecedented effort has resulted in more than 2,000 lane miles of city roads receiving fresh treatment, or nearly 57% of the city’s inventory.

As for the Cherrington 5500s she mentioned, these machines are in fact cleaning sand at beaches in Ala Moana, Hanauma Bay and Waikiki. These machines remove an average of 800 pounds of trash every month.

Ross Sasamura

Director and chief engineer, Department of Facility Maintenance

DPP was broken years before audit

It took an audit to figure out the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting was broken (“Auditor’s report slams city agency on ‘monster houses’,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 19)?

Any contractor or homeowner who has done renovations, or those who have seen their neighborhoods ruined, know DPP has been broken for at least a decade. Not only lax enforcement, lax everything!

Yet they all will get their pensions and benefits. Another in a long list of Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s failures.

Pat Kelly

Kaimuki

Not only Democrats fed up with Trump

I am not a Democrat. I used to be a Republican but I have been greatly offended by the shallow ethics and standards of those who blindly support a person who, in my opinion, is an absolute embarrassment and offense to decent people.

Obsession seems to be a common characteristic of politics (“Democrats obsessed with ousting Trump,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 22), and this president’s style is very polarizing. Democrats do not have a corner on frustration regarding President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Mark Yasuhara

Aiea

