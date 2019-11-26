UH Wahine, Warriors shine

It was a great weekend for University of Hawaii fans. Read more

It was a great weekend for University of Hawaii fans. First came the UH volleyball Wahine winning the Big West title on Friday in front of a sellout home crowd; the team now awaits Sunday’s announcement of NCAA tournament seeding and subregional host teams.

Then on Saturday came the UH football team’s win, clinching sole possession of the West Division title in the Mountain West Conference (MWC), and setting up a Dec. 7 showdown against Boise State for the MWC championship.

Continue rooting for these stellar student athletes. Go ‘Bows!

Biki bikes may go electric

Those Biki stations may soon power up to include electric bikes in about a year, if Bikeshare Hawaii’s test goes according to plan.

And the legal framework appears to be in place to accommodate them. Last legislative session, House Bill 812 was enacted, essentially making e-bikes legal to ride wherever bikes go now. They’re defined as a “low-speed” form of transport, maxing out at 20 mph.

There’s a little bump in the registration fee, though: a one-time hit of $30, twice the regular bike fee.