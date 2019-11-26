Green bean casserole a beloved Thanksgiving ‘classic’ that most people hate

Most Americans secretly dislike at least one beloved Thanksgiving classic, but eat it anyway to avoid hurting anyone’s feelings or because it’s a tradition, according to a survey conducted by Harris Poll for Instacart.

Green bean casserole turns out to be the side dish most people hope you won’t cook this year, the survey showed.

But it wasn’t at the top of the “least-liked” list. That dishonor went to canned cranberry sauce. Of the 2,000 people surveyed online by Harris last month, 29% admitted they don’t like canned cranberry sauce, followed by green bean casserole (24%), sweet potato casserole (22%), pumpkin pie (21%) and — surprisingly — the turkey itself (19%).

As for how so many of us manage to eat something we secretly hate, the survey also found 65% of Americans 21 and older consume booze on Thanksgiving, nearly half going for red wine.