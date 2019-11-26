comscore Kapi‘olani Medical Center dining room, menu get upgrades | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Kapi‘olani Medical Center dining room, menu get upgrades

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 4:26 p.m.

Families of patients receiving treatment at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children will find moments of respite in the hospital’s much larger, newly decorated cafeteria, which offers a wide variety of food stations and a full-service Starbucks stand. Read more

Previous Story
Makawao mom’s delicious pineapple meringue pie recipe is a keeper

Scroll Up