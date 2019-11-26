Recipe: Eggplant receipe comes from cookbook benefitting Waipahu library

The Friends of the Waipahu Library is publishing its third cookbook, “Plantation Life: A Collection of Memories and Recipes.” Read more

You’re not supposed to eat in a library, but you can certainly think about it, and plan meals. In that spirit, the Friends of the Waipahu Library is publishing its third cookbook, “Plantation Life: A Collection of Memories and Recipes.”

Pre-orders are being taken now, with books to be available next week. All net proceeds will go toward supporting the library’s programs and services.

More than a collection of recipes, “Plantation Life” also presents stories from Waipahu residents, many dating to the old plantation camps and many paired with recipes that reflect the cooking styles of the day.

“My dad would sometimes take me fishing with him in Pearl Harbor, close to what is now Makalena Golf Course,” wrote Judy Matoba, Waipahu High School class of 1968. “One day, he fished out a $5 bill and gave it to me! Biggest catch of the day! I couldn’t wait to take it to Asao Store, a block away from our house, and spend it on penny candy. Yup, penny candy. That explains why I had ‘hage-moge’ — rotten teeth!”

ANN NAGASAWA, Waipahu High School class of 1948, wrote “My Eggplant Story” for the “Plantation Life” cookbook, recalling how she loved eggplant so much as a child that she’d nibble at the bottom halves of the eggplant as they grew in her father’s garden.

“I overheard my father remark to my mother that something was attacking the eggplants. He suspected that a mongoose must be the culprit and said he would have to do something about it. Well, after a few days the ‘mongoose’ was indeed caught in the act!”

She got a firm scolding, but suspects that her parents actually had a good laugh at the thought of her eating all that raw eggplant. “To this day, eggplants are my favorite. I enjoy them fried, baked, boiled, pickled or any other way they may be prepared.”

MY MOTHER’S FRIED EGGPLANTS

3 long eggplants

2 eggs, beaten

1 tablespoon shoyu, or more, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Panko (Japanese breadcrumbs, optional)

Vegetable oil, for frying

Cut eggplants into thin diagonal slices.

Mix eggs, shoyu and pepper. Dip eggplant slices into egg mixture, then coat with panko, if desired.

Heat oil in skillet; pan-fry eggplant slices in oil on both sides until brown. Drain on paper towels. Serves 4.

Nutritional information unavailable.

BUY THE BOOK

>> Cost: $20, plus $7.35 shipping for one to two copies; $14.35 for three to six. Pickup may be arranged to save postage.

>> Buy in person: Cookbooks will be sold at the library from 5 to 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 4, 11 and 18, and from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 21.

>> To order: For an order form, email friendsofwaipahulib@gmail.com, or pick one up at the library. Delivery before Christmas cannot be guaranteed.

>> Also: The two previous library cookbook volumes, “Flavors from a Plantation Town” (2011) and “A Taste of Waipahu Plantation Life” (2017) are available for $15 each.