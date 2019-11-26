How to know when an older parent has a gambling problem

Dear Savvy Senior: I’m worried that my 76-year-old father has become addicted to gambling. He spends at least two days a week at an Indian casino about a half-hour’s drive from his house playing slot machines. What can I do? — Worried Daughter

Dear Worried: Problem gambling among older adults is unfortunately on the rise. Studies suggest that more than 4 million Americans, age 65 and older, could have a gambling problem. The reasons behind this growing problem are because seniors have time and money on their hands, and the influx of casinos that have cropped up around the country have made access to gambling much more convenient. Here’s what you should know, along with some tips and resources that can help your dad if he does indeed have a problem.

Problem gambling

For most older adults, gambling is simply a fun recreational activity, but for those who become addicted to it, it can be a devastating disease that can financially wipe them out.

There are a number of reasons why seniors can be vulnerable to gambling problems. For starters, seniors are often catered to by casinos with free bus transportation, free drinks, discounted meals, special rewards and other prizes as a way to entice them.

In addition, many seniors use gambling as a way to distract or escape feelings of loneliness, depression or even a chronic health condition. Some might have financial problems they are seeking to overcome. And some could have cognitive impairment that interferes with their ability to make sound decisions.

Adding to the problem is that many seniors might not understand addiction, making them less likely to identify a gambling problem. Or they may be confused or embarrassed that they can’t control their urges to gamble and reluctant to seek help because they think that at their age they should know better. And even if they recognize that they have a problem, they might not know that help is available or where to get it.

You should also know that while there are many gambling options for people to get hooked on today, casino slot machines are far and away the most popular among seniors. Slot machines are much more addictive then the old machines of yesteryear with spinning lemons, cherries and melons. Many of today’s slot machines offer intense sensory stimulation with large video screens, music and vibrating, ergonomic chairs.

Get help

How can you know whether your dad has a gambling problem? Gamblers Anonymous offers a 20-question online test at GamblersAnonymous.org that he can take to help determine whether he has a problem. In the meantime here are some questions you can ask to help evaluate his situation.

>> Is he preoccupied with gambling, constantly talking about it or planning to gamble versus doing his normal activities?

>> Is he gambling more and more money to get the same level of excitement?

>> Is he using his retirement funds or other savings to gamble, or is he pawning or selling personal items to get money to gamble with?

>> Has he lost control to the point that he can’t set a limit of time and money to spend in the casino and stick to it?

>> Does he become uncomfortable, angry or lie when you ask him about his gambling activities?

If your dad answers yes to any of these questions, he might have a problem. To find help, contact the National Council on Problem Gambling (ncpgambling.org), a nonprofit organization that operates a 24-hour national hotline at 800-522-4700. They can direct you to resources in your area, including counselors who have been trained through the National Certified Gambler Counseling Program.

Jim Miller is a contributor to NBC-TV’s “Today” program and author of “The Savvy Senior.” Send your questions to Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070; or visit savvysenior.org.