comscore Kemper lets it rip on World Cup of Surfing opening day | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Kemper lets it rip on World Cup of Surfing opening day

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Maui’s Billy Kemper got off to a rip-roaring start in the Vans World Cup of Surfing on Monday. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 25, 2019
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up