Police say alcohol, inattention were factors in fatal Big Island crash

Inattention and alcohol were factors in a two-vehicle collision that killed a 45-year-old Hilo man in Volcano Tuesday night, Hawaii island police said.

A 2018 Alfa Romeo sport utility vehicle operated by a 79-year-old Volcano man was traveling south on Highway 11 at about 9:25 p.m. when it crossed a double solid yellow line and struck a 2003 Mazda passenger van traveling north on the highway, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

Police said the passenger van driver, identified as Francis B. Makaiwi, was found unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The SUV driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

This is the 25th traffic-related fatality on Hawaii island this year compared with 31 at the same time last year.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has opened a negligent homicide investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call officer Clifford Antonio at 961-2339. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.