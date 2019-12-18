Letters: Not true that Bill 59 means more euthanasias; Hawaii should host Olympics surfing; Kaiser leader should see rank-and-file’s fine work

Not true that Bill 59 will mean more euthanasias; Hawaii should push to host Olympics surfing; Kaiser leader should see rank-and-file’s fine work. Read more

As someone who is fully committed to the welfare of animals, I find it very disturbing and concerning when people spread inaccurate information, to the detriment of the animals.

To say that Bill 59 will mean more euthanasias couldn’t be further from the truth. Let’s do a fact check. The longer an animal is kept in a confined space, the more likely it will get sick and/or develop negative behavior, making it more challenging for them to be adopted.

Many of these animals are not claimed, meaning they sit in their kennel for nine days when they could have the opportunity to go into a home that does want them. That is not fair to the animal, and the resources used in caring for them could have be used to care for the hundreds of other animals at the Hawaiian Humane Society every day.

The animals totally depend on us to do the right thing for them. We can’t fail them. I urge all animal lovers to please support Bill 59.

Ginny Tiu

Hawaii Loa Ridge

Democratic Party invites voters to pick nominee

The Hawaii Republican Party recently announced it is canceling its presidential primary and committing its support for Donald Trump without any vote.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party of Hawaii (DPH) is making it easier than ever to help select our Democratic nominee for president.

Next year for the first time, the DPH is running an all-mail ballot election. We hope this will make it easier for working families to participate.

All that’s needed to vote for the Democratic nominee for president, is to be a registered voter and a DPH member (free).

You’ll receive a ballot via mail in March. On-site voting will be available on April 4, with results to come that night of our Hawaii Party-run presidential primary.

With such a close primary and so many candidates, there is a real possibility that Hawaii’s selection will be critical when the nominee is picked at the national convention.

Kate Stanley

Interim chairwoman, Democratic Party of Hawaii

It was phone call to root out corruption, after all

It is ludicrous to remove a president on the basis of a phone call to a foreign president.

The rationale of the Honolulu-Star Advertiser that “Impeachment, sadly, seems the only means of ensuring that this untethered, unscrupulous behavior won’t be tolerated — either from this president, or any future occupant of the White House” appears to me plain, unadulterated political bias (“It’s now time to impeach Trump,” Our View, Star-Advertiser, Dec. 15).

Asking a favor to investigate corruption engaged in by anyone, even a political opponent in a foreign country and putting pressure by withholding aid, is justified. It has nothing to do with “abuse of power” for the simple fact that the investigation on corruption is justified.

To say that the action of the president was “unscrupulous behavior” is just based on the pure bias of a Democrat.

Ruben R. Reyes

Waipahu

Hawaii should push to host Olympics surfing

I think it is great that Paris, as host for the 2024 Summer Olympics, will consider staging the Olympic surfing events — in the birthplace of surfing, Tahiti.

Hawaii must not miss the wave, and needs to paddle and campaign for Hawaii to be a surfing stage as a Winter Olympic event — staged in Hawaii. The first-ever Olympic surfing event will take place this summer in Chiba, Japan.

The 2022 Winter Games are in China. Let’s reach out through our hotel people to China to allow Hawaii to host the Winter Olympic surfing competition, both big wave and Pipeline. Hawaii should not be bypassed as the true birthplace of the sport, and as the global center of all ocean paddling sports.

Kimo Kekahuna

Waikiki

Kaiser leader should see rank-and-file’s fine work

According to Ron Vance, Kaiser Health Plan president, Kaiser faces a “dire financial picture” coupled with a “need to fundamentally rethink how we deliver medical care” (“Kaiser president bemoans insolvency in memo,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 1).

Vance has access to Kaiser’s financial balance sheet, but I respectfully suggest that he consider patient satisfaction as part of a referenced strategic plan.

This is my experience with Kaiser: Last month, upon experiencing a personal medical episode and contacting Kaiser for advice, I had direct contact with three doctors, three nurses and personnel from five diagnostic departments; all occurred in less than 24 hours.

Then on Saturday, I had reason to go to Kaiser’s emergency facility. Without a doubt, I had faster service than one would get from a fast-food hamburger joint.

I have been with Kaiser since 1970. My experiences are not out of the norm. What is out of the norm is that some in Kaiser’s leadership may fail to recognize exceptional patient service and care.

Bob Golden

Mokuleia

